OSLO, July 13 Norwegian insurance firm Storebrand said it has no plans to raise new equity to meet the upcoming Solvency II capital requirements as it aims to improve its capital position by cutting costs and selling less risky life insurance products.

Storebrand aims to cut at least 400 million crowns ($65.25 million) of costs by 2014, when Solvency II come into effect, and also improve its capital position by other measures such as risk reduction in the investment portfolios and reviewing of product portfolio.

Shares in Storebrand reacted positively to the news, rising 9.4 percent at 0743 GMT on Friday, while the Oslo benchmark index was up 0.9 percent.

"Storebrand's target is to manage the transition to Solvency II without raising new equity capital," the firm said as it reported it April-June earnings.

"This is the first time they've actually said anything about it, and it is quite positive because there has been some concern in the market," said Matti Ahokas, analyst at Handelsbanken.

Group profit was 346 million Norwegian crowns ($56.44 million) in April-June, down from the 544 million crowns profit in the year-ago period, missing the mean forecast in a Reuters poll. The median forecast, however, was for a 336 million profit.

"Basically the result was better than I had expected on most points. Earnings are quite volatile and can be quite complicated, but overall, profits were better than I had expected," Ahokas said.

The firm repeated it was behind its goal of achieving a result before profit sharing and loan losses of 2.5 billion crowns by the end of 2013, from 1.6 billion in 2011, citing extremely volatile financial markets.

As the group's products are gradually exchanged for ones less sensitive to market fluctuations, earnings and cash flow are expected to stabilise.

The group, which has its main markets in Norway and Sweden, has also appointed its former chief financial officer, Odd Arild Grefstad, as chief executive. ($1=6.1302 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mike Nesbit)