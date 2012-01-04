OSLO Jan 4 Norwegian life insurer Storebrand said the proposed elimination of a tax exemption on equity earnings will probably result in higher prices to customers, and that the company would maintain its financial goals for now.

"I think there will be over time a strong movement in the market to try to take out a significant part of this cost increase in price adjustements," chief financial officer Lars Loeddesoel said, referring to a proposed change announced by the Norwegian Finance Ministry.

"With the changes, the profitability in this market is reduced," he added.

