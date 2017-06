OSLO May 3 Norwegian insurance firm Storebrand posted first-quarter earnings above expectations on Thursday on a strong performance at SPP, it Swedish operation.

Group profit was 667 million Norwegian crowns ($116.05 million) in January-March, beating the forecast for a 587 million profit in a Reuters poll and up from 516 million crowns profit in the year-ago period. ($1 = 5.7477 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)