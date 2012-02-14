OSLO Feb 14 Norwegian insurance firm
Storebrand said it would not propose a dividend this
year in order to strengthen its equity position and reduce debt
after it posted fourth-quarter earnings below expectations due
to turbulent financial markets.
Analysts median forecast had been for a 1.10 crown per share
dividend.
Its group profit was 268 million Norwegian crowns ($46.90
millions in October-December, missing the forecast for a 524
million profit in a Reuters poll and after a 669 million crowns
profit in the year-ago period.
($1 = 5.7138 Norwegian kroner)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)