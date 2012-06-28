OSLO, June 28 Norwegian insurer Storebrand sees Norway's proposal for new insurance and pension legislation as well adapted to the reform in the public pension system and the new capital requirements under Solvency II rules.

"The products' zero guarantee reduces the investment risk, and the longevity risk is significantly reduced as a result of the life expectancy adjustment," Storebrand said.

The Finance Ministry said on Thursday as it presented suggestions for new rules that it aimed for parliament to be able to adopt a plan for the new pension product, which includes regulations on the transition from existing to new products, within the summer 2013.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)