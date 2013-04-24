OSLO, April 24 Norwegian insurer Storebrand
posted first-quarter earnings above expectations on
Wednesday and said it expected continuing growth in its core
markets, Norway and Sweden, where unemployment is low and wages
are rising.
The group's profit was 552 million crowns ($93.58 million),
beating the mean forecast of 478 million crowns seen in a
Reuters poll of analysts, and against 667 million crowns at the
same time last year.
The firm said it would put aside some 11.5 billion crowns
for group pensions, or around eight percent of the premium
reserves, as Norwegians are expected to live longer than earlier
thought.
($1 = 5.8986 Norwegian kroner)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)