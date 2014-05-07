BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
OSLO May 7 Norwegian insurer Storebrand posted first-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but said low interest rates were a challenge and rules on longer life expectancy would weigh on its long term outlook.
Its group profit rose 32 percent to 728 million crowns ($123.07 million), beating expectations for 585 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"Low interest rates are challenging for insurance companies that have to cover an annual interest rate guarantee," it said in a statement. "Growth is still expected in Storebrand's core markets, driven by low unemployment and good wage growth."
"Storebrand's results will during the period from 2014 to 2020 be reduced by a minimum of 20 percent of the costs associated with the build-up of reserves for expected increased longevity," Storebrand added. ($1 = 5.9152 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.