OSLO, March 22 Storebrand ASA :
* Storebrand livsforsikring as successfully places EUR
300,000,000 dated subordinated notes at a fixed, annual coupon
of 6.875 pct
* The Notes provide for an optional call by Storebrand from
2023 and for the optional or mandatory deferral of interest
under certain circumstances
* The Notes will qualify as available solvency margin under the
prevailing European regulatory capital regime for insurers and
are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital under future European
regulatory capital requirements for insurers (Solvency II)
* The Notes are expected to be issued on 4 April 2013 and will
be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock
Exchange
* Storebrand will use the net proceeds of the issue of the
Notes to repay existing subordinated indebtedness and for
general corporate purposes
* Storebrand mandated Citi and J.P. Morgan as joint structuring
agents and joint bookrunners and Nordea as joint bookrunner for
the transaction.
