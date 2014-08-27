OSLO Aug 27 Storebrand : * Successfully completed bond issue * Storebrand has today issued new unsecured bonds with a nominal amount of NOK 500m and a tenor of 5 years, with a coupon of 3M Nibor +85bp * The purpose of the bond issue is refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purposes. Nordea Markets and Swedbank were Joint Lead Managers for the bond issue. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)