OSLO Dec 20 Storebrand says:
* Changes pension statutes for own employees and former
employees
* Says the full effect will be calculated and reported in
connection with the
presentation of the results for Q4 2013 (12 February 2014),
the non
-recurring profit is currently estimated at about NOK 350
million before
taxes.
* Says will make use of new mortality tables (k2013) in
calculation of own
pension liabilities, leading to increased pension liabilities
and provide a
one-time expense that will be recognized in other
comprehensive income (oci)
in Q4 2013.
* Says the final impact on the overall result will be
calculated and reported
in connection with the presentation of the Q4 2013 results.
* It is expected that the size of this largely counteracts the
effects of changes in the pension statues on the reported
shareholders equity.
* Storebrand will for the 4th quarter of 2013 set aside about
NOK 75 million in one-time expenses, with the company's decision
to cease the distribution through some external distributors
("Firmaagenter"), being the major source.
* The changes do not affect corporate customers that have their
pension at Storebrand, or employees within these corporates.
