BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
OSLO Feb 14 Storebrand Bank * Says issues NOK 300 million in senior unsecured bond 2013/2016 * Says total outstanding volume NOK 500 million * Says SpareBank 1 Markets acted as manager for the issue (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.