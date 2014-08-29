BRIEF-Aves one sees asset volume increase to over 1 bln euros by 2020
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
Aug 29 Real estate company Store Capital Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company listed Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley among the underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1lAi0za)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: