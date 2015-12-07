BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank and Trust says quarterly unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 bln pesos
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
AMSTERDAM Dec 7 Fluor Corporation said on Monday it would buy Dutch engineering and construction firm Stork from its private equity owner Arle Capital for $755 million.
The deal offers around 7 times Storks' annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 100 million euros ($109 million), the companies said.
($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
NAIROBI, May 12 Kenya borrowed $1 billion via a syndicated loan from commercial banks, $200 million more than anticipated, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.