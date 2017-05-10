Australia pushes to cut power bills, delays gas export curbs
MELBOURNE, June 20 Australia's conservative government stepped up efforts to cut power prices on Tuesday by proposing to block network operators from appealing regulated rates.
MEXICO CITY May 10 Tropical Storm Adrian, which strengthened in the Pacific Ocean off Central America on Wednesday, is expected turn in toward the Mexican coast and could become a hurricane by the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Adrian is the earliest storm to form in the eastern Pacific since the satellite era began.
Early on Wednesday morning, Adrian was about 460 miles (740 kilometers) south-southeast of the Mexican port of Salina Cruz, blowing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), with higher gusts, the Miami-based NHC said.
Adrian was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 km) and is expected to continue in that general motion for the next couple of days, the center added.
Mexican state oil company Pemex has a major refinery in Salina Cruz, which lies in the southwestern state of Oaxaca.
There are currently no coastal warnings in effect. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, June 20 Total will go ahead with development of a giant Iranian gas field this summer, its CEO told Reuters, in the first major western energy investment in the country since Tehran signed an international nuclear deal.