LISBON Residents of Portugal's Azores archipelago shuttered doors and windows with plywood and sandbags on Friday, while schools and administrative buildings were closed as Hurricane Alex reached the islands and was expected to gain strength in coming hours.

Alex is the first hurricane to have formed in the Atlantic during the month of January since 1938, U.S. weather forecasters said.

"The most critical phase will be between the end of morning and early afternoon when the centre of the hurricane passes between Sao Jorge and Terceira islands," regional government chief, Vasco Cordeiro, said.

He said only small flooding and mudslides have occurred in the islands of Pico and Sao Miguel so far. "It's nothing big, but there are some incidents being registered which have been quickly solved by firemen and other services," Lusa news agency quoted him as saying.

Television channels showed images of large waves building up along the coast of the five islands ahead of the arrival of the hurricane, which was expected to reach land around 11 a.m. local (1200 GMT).

Forecasting services expect winds to reach 160 km an hour (100 miles) and waves to rise as high as 18 metres (59 ft), which could cause flash flooding, mudslides and a storm surge.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge/Jeremy Gaunt)