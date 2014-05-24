MEXICO CITY May 24 Hurricane Amanda, the first
named big storm of the Pacific hurricane season, formed off the
west coast of Mexico on Saturday morning and churned north,
where it was projected to gain strength but stay far out at sea.
Amanda was located 645 miles (1,035 km) southwest of the
Mexican port of Manzanillo with maximum sustained winds of 75
mph (120 km/h) and the storm was moving west-northwest at 5
miles per hour (7 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
The Miami-based center said the storm could become a major
hurricane by Sunday, but that there were no coastal watches in
effect. Mexico has no significant oil installations on its
Pacific coast.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; editing by Gunna Dickson)