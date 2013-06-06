Tropical Storm Andrea has made landfall along the Florida Big Bend region, the U.S. government forecasters said on Thursday.

Andrea, the first tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, was swirling about 35 miles (55 km) north- northwest of Cedar Key, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 kph), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore)