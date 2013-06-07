UPDATE 1-China March factory activity grows fastest in nearly 5 years-official PMI
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
June 7 Andrea, the first tropical storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to lose tropical characteristics later today, the U.S. government forecasters said on Friday.
The storm was located about five miles south-southwest of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and was packing maximum sustained winds of around 45 miles per hour (75km/h), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said, adding that a few tornadoes are possible over eastern portions of North Carolina and Virginia today. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore)
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
ATLANTA, March 30 A bridge on Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed on Thursday as a fire raged beneath it, authorities said, sending black smoke into the air and briefly causing a fireball before the structure fell in on itself.
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.