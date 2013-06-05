MIAMI, June 5 The first tropical storm of what
is predicted to be a busy 2013 Atlantic hurricane season formed
over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, U.S. government
forecasters said.
Tropical Storm Andrea was swirling over the east-central
Gulf, about 310 miles (500 km) southwest of Tampa, Florida, and
packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (64 km),
the Miami-based National Hurricane center said.
It posed no threat to U.S. oil and gas operations in the
Gulf. Andrea was forecast to make landfall over northwest
Florida late Thursday before moving over southeastern Georgia
and eastern South Carolina, the hurricane center said.