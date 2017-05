Tropical storm Arlene has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone in the North Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The post-tropical cyclone is moving towards the southwest near 23 miles per hour (37 km/h), the NHC said, adding that the cyclone is forecast to dissipate later on Friday.

Post-tropical Arlene is located about 1,235 miles or 1,985 kilometers west of the Azores, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)