By Chris Keane
NAGS HEAD, N.C., July 3 The first hurricane of
the Atlantic season made landfall on the North Carolina coast
Thursday night, a windy, wet party-pooper that forced thousands
of vacationers to scrap their July Fourth holiday plans amid
evacuation orders.
Hurricane Arthur crossed the coast near Cape Lookout at the
southern end of North Carolina's Outer Banks at 11:15 p.m. EDT
(0315 GMT), with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour
(160 kph), earning it Category 2 status on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity, according to the
U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Moving northeast at 18 mph (30 kph), Arthur is the first
hurricane to hit the United States since Superstorm Sandy
devastated New York and New Jersey in October 2012 and caused
$70 billion in estimated damage.
Despite growing in intensity on Thursday, Arthur remained a
medium-sized storm, with hurricane force winds only extending
outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center, although lesser
tropical storm-force winds extended 150 miles (240 km).
After scything through the Outer Banks, Arthur is expected
to move toward the northeast over cooler water on Friday,
diminishing in strength and posing little risk to the
northeastern United States, forecasters said.
Tropical storm warnings were issued on Thursday for Cape Cod
and Nantucket, as well as parts of eastern Canada, including New
Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and the islands of Cape Breton and
Prince Edward.
The storm disrupted plans for holiday beachgoers and others
ordered off North Carolina's low-lying barrier islands in its
path. Tourists and some residents packed ferries and crowded the
only highway off Ocracoke and Hatteras islands, where voluntary
and mandatory evacuations were in effect.
Ferry service between some islands was suspended on Thursday
afternoon as conditions began to deteriorate, with 22-foot waves
reported offshore and heavy rain and wind gusts reported along
the coast.
Some people on Hatteras Island planned to ride out the
storm. Retiree Gerry Lebing said he was tying things down at his
house and moving cars to higher ground.
Troy Scroggin drove from Virginia to check on his vacation
home on Hatteras Island. "We had to batten down the hatches and
we're going to stay and see what it's like," he said.
The storm could bring life-threatening rip currents and a
storm surge of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) to North Carolina's
barrier islands, forecasters said.
HIGHWAY AT RISK FROM STORM SURGE
North Carolina officials warned the storm surge could make
the narrow 50-mile (80 km) Highway 12 connecting Hatteras Island
to the mainland impassable. The state was putting extra heavy
equipment in place to remove sand and the overwash as soon as
possible after the storm passes.
Part of the highway was washed out by storm surge for two
months after Sandy, forcing people to use ferries to reach the
mainland.
"I think it's probably going to get knocked out again," said
Jeff Masters, a hurricane expert with private forecaster Weather
Underground.
State officials said 105 National Guard members have been
deployed to help with storm preparation and safety, and 400
state troopers are helping with the evacuation efforts.
"Right now our crews are in place and ready to deploy once
conditions allow for recovery efforts to begin," North Carolina
Secretary of Transportation Tony Tata said in a statement.
"We will work to open the roads and resume ferry operations
as quickly as possible."
Several towns and villages on North Carolina's coast
rescheduled Independence Day festivities and fireworks as the
storm approached.
Farther north, the beach resort of Ocean City, Maryland, and
more than a dozen communities in New Hampshire and Connecticut
moved their July Fourth fireworks display to Saturday.
Despite losing strength on Friday, Arthur would likely bring
heavy rain to Boston and strong winds over Cape Cod and
Nantucket. It would still be near hurricane strength when it
passes over Nova Scotia on Saturday, according to Masters.
