By Chris Keane
NAGS HEAD, N.C., July 4 The first hurricane of
the Atlantic season has hit the North Carolina coast, a wet and
windy spoiler of the July Fourth holiday for thousands of
Americans as authorities ordered them to evacuate exposed areas.
Hurricane Arthur crossed the coast near Cape Lookout at the
southern end of North Carolina's Outer Banks at 11:15 p.m. EDT
(0315 GMT) on Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of 100
miles per hour (160 kph). This earned it Category 2 status on
the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Moving northeast at 22 mph (35.6 kph), Arthur is the first
hurricane to hit the United States since Superstorm Sandy
devastated parts of New York and New Jersey in October 2012 and
caused $70 billion in estimated damage.
"It (Arthur) is moving through very quickly. That's good
news because the wind and the rain and the surge is not going to
stay over eastern North Carolina for a long time," said Chris
Landsea, a meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center.
"We're expecting the eye of the storm to move back over the
Atlantic Ocean by morning," he said.
As of early Friday morning Arthur's eye was moving near
mainland Dare County and northern Pamlico Sound with hurricane
conditions spreading northward along the Outer Banks, according
to the NHC.
More than 18,000 customers were without power near North
Carolina's coast as Arthur rushed through early on Friday
morning, according to utility Duke Energy.
However, Arthur remained a medium-sized storm with hurricane
force winds extending outward only up to 40 miles (65 km) and
lesser tropical storm-force winds 150 miles (240 km).
LITTLE RISK TO NORTHEASTERN U.S.
After scything through the Outer Banks, Arthur was expected
to move northeastward over cooler water on Friday, diminishing
in strength and posing little risk to the densely populated
northeastern United States, forecasters said.
Tropical storm warnings would be in effect throughout Friday
for eastern Massachusetts, including Nantucket. Arthur would be
around western Nova Scotia in Canada early on Saturday.
The storm disrupted Independence Day festivities and
fireworks for holiday beachgoers and others ordered off
low-lying North Carolina barrier islands in its reaches.
Tourists and some residents packed ferries and crowded the
only highway off Ocracoke and Hatteras islands, where voluntary
and mandatory evacuations were in effect, though some people
stayed behind to look after their homes.
North Carolina officials warned of life-threatening rip
currents and a storm surge of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) that
could render the narrow 50-mile (80 km) Highway 12 connecting
Hatteras Island to the mainland impassable.
Part of the highway was washed out by storm surge for two
months after Superstorm Sandy, forcing people to use ferries to
reach the mainland.
North Carolina was putting extra heavy equipment in place to
remove sand and the overwash as soon as possible after Arthur
passes. Hundreds of military and state police officials were
deployed to help with storm preparation, safety and evacuation
efforts.
Farther north, the beach resort of Ocean City, Maryland, and
more than a dozen communities in New Hampshire and Connecticut
put off their July Fourth fireworks display to Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, David Adams in
Miami, Ted Siefer in New Hampshire and Richard Weizel in
Connecticut, editing by Mark Heinrich; Writing by Eric M.
Johnson)