(Adds information on storm location and speed)
By Chris Keane
NAGS HEAD, N.C., July 4 The first hurricane of
the Atlantic season has hit the North Carolina coast, a wet and
windy spoiler of the July Fourth holiday for thousands of
Americans as authorities ordered them to evacuate exposed areas.
Hurricane Arthur crossed the coast near Cape Lookout at the
southern end of North Carolina's Outer Banks at 11:15 p.m. EDT
on Thursday (0315 GMT Friday), with maximum sustained winds of
100 miles per hour (160 kph). This earned it Category 2 status
on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Arthur is the first hurricane to hit the United States since
Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of New York and New Jersey in
October 2012 and caused $70 billion in estimated damage.
As of early on Friday morning, Arthur was moving at about 23
mph (37 kph) as it headed oceanward about 20 miles east of Kitty
Hawk, North Carolina, said National Hurricane Center
meteorologist Chris Landsea.
"It's pushing offshore from the Outer Banks of North
Carolina. It did not stay over land very long and it did not
traverse a lot of land," Landsea said, adding it lingered over
Pamlico Sound for about six hours.
"It's expected to accelerate during the day as it passes
southeast of New England," he said. It was expected to pass
southeast of Cape Cod on Friday evening.
More than 20,000 customers were without power near North
Carolina's coast as Arthur rushed through early on Friday
morning, according to utility Duke Energy.
However, Arthur remained a medium-sized storm with
hurricane-force winds extending outward only up to 40 miles (65
km) and lesser tropical storm-force winds 150 miles (240 km).
LITTLE RISK TO NORTHEASTERN U.S.
After cutting through the Outer Banks, Arthur was moving
northeastward over cooler water on Friday, diminishing in
strength as wind-shear disrupts its structure and posing little
risk to the densely populated northeastern United States,
Landsea said.
Tropical storm warnings would be in effect throughout Friday
for eastern Massachusetts, including Nantucket. Arthur would be
around western Nova Scotia in Canada early on Saturday.
The storm disrupted Independence Day festivities and
fireworks for holiday beachgoers and others ordered off
low-lying North Carolina barrier islands in its reaches.
Tourists and some residents packed ferries and crowded the
only highway off Ocracoke and Hatteras islands, where voluntary
and mandatory evacuations were in effect, though some people
stayed behind to look after their homes.
North Carolina officials warned of life-threatening rip
currents and a storm surge of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) that
could render the narrow 50-mile (80 km) Highway 12 connecting
Hatteras Island to the mainland impassable.
Part of the highway was washed out by storm surge for two
months after Superstorm Sandy, forcing people to use ferries to
reach the mainland.
North Carolina was putting extra heavy equipment in place to
remove sand and the overwash as soon as possible after Arthur
passes. Hundreds of military and state police officials were
deployed to help with storm preparation, safety and evacuation
efforts.
Farther north, the beach resort of Ocean City, Maryland, and
more than a dozen communities in New Hampshire and Connecticut
put off their July Fourth fireworks display to Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, David Adams in
Miami, Ted Siefer in New Hampshire and Richard Weizel in
Connecticut; Writing by by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Toby
Chopra)