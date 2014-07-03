July 3 Storm Arthur became the first hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Arthur was about 190 miles (305 km) south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 75 mph (120 kph), NHC said.

