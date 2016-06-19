June 19 A tropical depression formed over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and was expected to develop into a tropical storm within 24 hours or less before moving over eastern Mexico and the city of Veracruz on Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Four was located some 190 miles (305 km) east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washingon; Editing by Peter Cooney)