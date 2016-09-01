Sept 1 Forecasters and public officials urged
Floridians to prepare for potentially catastrophic flooding and
damaging winds as Tropical Storm Hermine was expected to become
a hurricane by the time it reached Florida's northern Gulf Coast
on Thursday.
A hurricane warning was in effect for the Florida panhandle
from the Suwannee River to Mexico Beach as the strengthening
storm was expected to sweep across northern parts of the state
and then northeast along the Atlantic Coast, the National
Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
The forecast of rough weather prompted Florida Governor Rick
Scott to declare an emergency on Wednesday as many school
districts along the Gulf Coast canceled after-school activities
and ordered students to stay home on Thursday.
Cities such as Tallahassee and Orlando were offering
sandbags to residents to protect homes and businesses from
flooding caused by the up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain as heavy
rains were already pounding parts of the state and were expected
through Friday.
"There is a danger of life-threatening inundation," said the
center's advisory that noted the possibility of as much as 20
inches (20 cm) of rain to fall in some isolated areas and
life-threatening flash flooding.
The storm, packing winds of 60 mph (95 kmh) with higher
gusts, was expected to get stronger by the time it reach
landfall, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous,
the center said.
"Heavy rainfall and strong winds will make driving
dangerous. Even after the storm passes, citizens should avoid
unnecessary travel to allow first responders and road clearing
crews to quickly respond to emergency needs," the City of
Tallahassee said in an alert to residents.
On its current path, the system would also dump as much as
10 inches (25 cm) of rain on coastal areas of Georgia, which was
under a tropical storm watch, and the Carolinas.
U.S. oil and gas producers in the east of the Gulf of Mexico
removed workers from 10 offshore platforms, moved drilling rigs
and shut some output because of the storm.
Meantime, Hurricane Madeline weakened to a tropical storm as
it passed south of Hawaii's Big Island, where officials opened
shelters and closed offices, schools and roads on Wednesday.
The tropical storm, before it moves westward out of reach of
Hawaii, was expected to dump as much as 15 inches (40 cm) of
rain on parts of the Big Island, according to the National
Weather Service.
Hurricane Lester, currently a major Category 4 storm, could
affect Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii Governor David Ige signed an emergency proclamation
that runs through Sept. 9, freeing up state resources.
