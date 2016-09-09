A broad area of low pressure located about 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves toward the west-northwest and then toward the northwest over the central Atlantic during the next several days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

