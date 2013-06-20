MEXICO CITY, June 20 The Mexican state of
Veracruz was hit by heavy rains on Thursday after Tropical Storm
Barry moved away from Mexico's major oil installations and
weakened to a Tropical Depression.
Only one of Mexico's three major oil-exporting ports - Dos
Bocas - remained closed, but state oil monopoly Pemex
said it was unaffected by the storm.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports, which totaled
1.275 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, are shipped to
refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the ports
of Coatzacoalcos, Dos Bocas and Cayo Arcas.
The rains falling in the town of Actopan in Veracruz were
more severe than those during Hurricane Karl, a Category 3 storm
that battered the state in 2010, said town spokesman Rafael
Alberto Moreno.
There is a risk that the Actopan River, one of the biggest
in the state, might overflow and townspeople were being
evacuated from their homes, he said.
Barry is expected to lose strength during the course of
Thursday, and the tropical storm warning was discontinued, the
U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.
Veracruz is home to the Minatitlan refinery, Pemex's
fifth-largest and the most recently modernized. It has the
capacity to produce 245,000 bpd.
Pemex also has three petrochemical complexes and three gas
processing complexes in the state.
Asked about the condition of Pemex's installations in the
Gulf of Mexico, a company official texted: "Everything is OK."
The NHC said it expected three to five inches (7.6 to 12.7
cm) of rainfall, with maximum accumulations of 10 inches over
parts of southern Mexico. A few more tropical storm-force gusts
may continue before subsiding later Thursday, the center said.
Maximum sustained winds had decreased to 35 miles per hour
(56 km/h).