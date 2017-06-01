MEXICO CITY, June 1 Tropical Storm Beatriz
formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday, but it was not
expected to gain much more strength before reaching land later
in the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm was 65 km (40 miles) west-southwest of the town of
Puerto Angel in the southwestern state of Oaxaca, with sustained
winds of up to 70 kph (45 mph), the NHC said.
There was a tropical storm warning for the Pacific coast
from Salina Cruz to the surfing resort of Puerto Escondido, the
Miami-based center said. The storm is expected to dump heavy
rain on Oaxaca, the NHC added.
Mexican state oil company Pemex has a major refinery in
Salina Cruz.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)