MIAMI May 26 Subtropical Storm Beryl churned
toward the U.S. southeast coast on Saturday, threatening heavy
rains and dangerous surf on Sunday to northeastern Florida,
Georgia and South Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
Beryl was centered about 230 miles (375 km) east-southeast
of Charleston, South Carolina, carrying maximum sustained winds
of 45 mph (75 kph). It was moving southwest with tropical storm
force winds extending about 115 miles (185 km) from the storm's
center.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Sunday from the
Volusia/Brevard County line in northern Florida to Edisto Beach,
South Carolina.
Forecasters predict the storm will eventually turn back
toward the Atlantic on Monday or Tuesday, posing no threat to
oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
The hurricane center said dangerous surf conditions and
unusually high tides are possible along the coasts of northern
Florida, Georgia and South Carolina over the Memorial Day
weekend.
Beryl is being called a subtropical storm, which usually
have a broader wind field than tropical storms and shower and
thunderstorm activity farther removed from the storm's center.
Beryl formed off the South Carolina coast late on Friday and
is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season,
which has had an early start. The season officially runs from
June 1 to Nov. 30.
