MEXICO CITY, June 4 Hurricane Blanca weakened
slightly off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday but could
restrengthen as it continues moving toward tourist resorts at
the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said.
Blanca, the second hurricane to form off Mexico's Pacific
coast this year, was about 435 miles (700 km) south of the major
port of Manzanillo, with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles
per hour (161 km), the Miami-based NHC said in a report.
It had earlier been a powerful category 4 storm on the
five-step scale of hurricane strength, though the NHC said it
may restrengthen again over the next 24 to 36 hours.
The storm drifted slightly south-west early Thursday before
moving north-westward from late morning, the NHC said, expecting
it to pick up speed in the same direction during the next 48
hours.
The states of Nayarit, Sinaloa, Baja California Sur, Oaxaca,
Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco were on alert, Mexico's
Interior Ministry said.
Last September, Hurricane Odile battered southern Baja
California, wreaking havoc on up-market resorts such as Los
Cabos and stranding thousands of tourists.
(Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Simon Gardner and
James Dalgleish)