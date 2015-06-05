(Updates location, storm strength)
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Hurricane Blanca weakened to
a category 1 storm on Friday but is still expected to hit
Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Sunday, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Blanca, the second hurricane to form off Mexico's Pacific
coast this year, is about 330 miles (531 km) southwest of the
major port of Manzanillo, with maximum sustained winds of 90
miles per hour (145 km), the Miami-based NHC said in a report.
The NHC expects the hurricane, which earlier in the week had
been as strong as a category 4, to weaken further on Sunday but
warned that tropical storm conditions are possible along the
Mexican Pacific coast.
"We don't want anyone taking this lightly just because the
wind speed didn't go up a little bit," said NHC spokesman Dennis
Feltgen.
The storm has been moving northwest since Thursday and will
turn north northwest on Saturday, the NHC said, bearing down on
Baja California Sur on Sunday.
Last September, Hurricane Odile battered southern Baja
California, wreaking havoc on up-market resorts such as Los
Cabos and stranding thousands of tourists.
(Reporting by Max de Haldevang; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Chris Reese)