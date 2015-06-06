MEXICO CITY, June 6 Hurricane Blanca
strengthened into a category 4 storm on Saturday as it churned
toward Mexico's Baja California peninsula, according to the
latest update form the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Blanca, the second hurricane to form off Mexico's Pacific
coast this year, is located about 360 miles (580 km) south of
the tourist hub of Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the peninsula.
The hurricane features maximum sustained winds of 130 miles
per hour (215 km/h), and is expected to make landfall on Monday
morning near the lightly-populated area of San Carlos, a small
fishing village.
The NHC said that an Air Force reconnaissance plane was en
route to the storm, which is expected to turn toward the
north-northwest later on Saturday.
Some weakening is forecast for Sunday.
Blanca could produce rainfall of between 6 to 10 inches
(15-25 cm) over much of Baja California, including the
possibility of "life threatening flash floods and mudslides,"
the NHC added.
Last September, Hurricane Odile battered southern Baja
California, wreaking havoc on Cabo San Lucas and stranding
thousands of tourists.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Toby Chopra)