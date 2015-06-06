(Adds downgrade to category 3 status, updates details)
MEXICO CITY, June 6 Hurricane Blanca weakened
slightly to a category 3 storm on Saturday as it churned toward
Mexico's Baja California peninsula, according to the latest
update form the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Blanca, the second hurricane to form off Mexico's Pacific
coast this year, is located about 320 miles (510 km) south of
the tourist hub of Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the peninsula.
The hurricane, which was rated a category 4 storm earlier in
the day, features maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour
(195 km/h), and is expected to make landfall early Monday
morning near the lightly-populated area of San Carlos, a small
fishing village.
Blanca will likely be downgraded further to tropical storm
status on Saturday night or Sunday when it reaches the west
coast of the southern Baja California peninsula, the NHC said.
A second U.S. Air Force reconnaissance plane was sent
Saturday morning to evaluate the storm, which is expected to
turn toward the north-northwest later in the day.
Luis Felipe Puente, the national head of emergency services,
told reporters that major Pacific coast ports including
Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta have already been closed to
smaller ships as a precaution.
He added that 18,000 tourists are currently vacationing in
and around the Cabo San Lucas resort, nearly three-quarters of
whom are foreigners and may require help leaving the area.
Blanca could produce rainfall of between 6 to 10 inches
(15-25 cm) over much of Baja California, including the
possibility of "life threatening flash floods and mudslides,"
the NHC added.
Last September, Hurricane Odile battered southern Baja
California, wreaking havoc on Cabo San Lucas and stranding
thousands of tourists.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Anahi Rama; Editing by
Toby Chopra and Alan Crosby)