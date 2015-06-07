(Adds downgrade to tropical storm status, fresh quote and
recasts lead paragraph)
By Christine Murray
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, June 7 Tropical storm
Blanca approached Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Sunday,
the system slowing as it approached landfall but still
threatening to drench the area with significant rain.
Blanca, which reached Hurricane Category 4 storm status on
Saturday, has steadily lost steam as it neared Mexico's Pacific
coast.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the
system could produce total rainfall of 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25
cm) over much of Baja California, including the possibility of
"life threatening flash floods and mudslides."
Blanca was located about 130 miles (210 km) south-southwest
of the resort city of Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of the
peninsula, according to the NHC's latest advisory.
A steady rain fell in the city on Sunday afternoon as many
unfazed tourists gathered on the beach to watch the rising tide
and take selfies as gusts grew stronger.
"It's actually been a fun adventure for us," said Jenny
Leon, 48, a U.S. tourist staying at a hotel that had boarded up
all of its windows as a precaution.
"We're not scared. We're kind of having fun with it," she
added.
The storm features maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per
hour (110 km/h) and was moving north-northwest at a pace of 9
mph (15 km/h).
The NHC expects Blanca to approach the southwest coast of
the peninsula later on Sunday and move near or along the coast
as late as early Monday morning.
Blanca is expected to further weaken to tropical depression
status by Monday night.
Luis Felipe Puente, the national head of emergency services,
told reporters on Saturday that 18,000 tourists were vacationing
in and around Cabo San Lucas, and nearly three-quarters of them
were foreigners who might require help leaving the area.
Last September, Hurricane Odile caused severe damage along a
large swath of southern Baja California, flooding much of Cabo
San Lucas and stranding thousands of tourists.
(Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jon Boyle, Eric
Walsh and Nick Zieminski)