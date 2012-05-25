BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14
MEXICO CITY May 24 Hurricane Bud, the first hurricane in the 2012 Pacific season, strengthened into a major Category 3 storm on Thursday and was headed toward Mexico's coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
With maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), Bud is threatening to dump heavy rains around the port city of Manzanillo, the Miami-based center said. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14
TOKYO, June 9 The head of Japan's life insurance lobby called on the Bank of Japan to begin debating as soon as possible a future exit strategy for its ultra-easy monetary policy, even though an actual withdrawal of stimulus could be some time away.