* Bud upgraded to Category 2 status

* Pacific ports remain open (Updates with hurricane and ports status)

MEXICO CITY May 24 Hurricane Bud strengthened off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday and could threaten parts of southwestern Mexico with heavy rainfall and flooding on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The first hurricane off the Pacific coast this season, Bud is located about 250 miles (405 km) southwest of the major port of Manzanillo, and is moving north-northeast at around 8 mph (13 kph), the Miami-based center said on Thursday.

"A north-northeastward motion at a slower forward speed is expected during the next 48 hours," the center said in an advisory published at 2 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).

Now a Category 2 hurricane, Bud is producing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) and stronger gusts. It could strengthen Thursday afternoon, but is expected to weaken during the night or early Friday, the center said.

Bud may not make landfall but could still generate hurricane-force winds off southwestern Mexico by late on Friday, a spokesman for the center said.

The hurricane is expected to soak the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco and southern Nayarit with around 4 to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain.

Mexico's government has begun a hurricane watch along the coast from Punta San Telmo to Cabo Corrientes.

Tropical storm conditions are forecast within the stretch through Friday afternoon, when the hurricane's center is expected to be just offshore.

All Mexican ports on the Pacific coast remain open including Manzanillo, where the transport ministry said the weather was calm with partly cloudy skies.

Mexico has no major oil installations on the Pacific coast. (Reporting by Dave Graham and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Xavier Briand)