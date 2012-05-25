* Mexico's largest Pacific port closed
* Bud brings rains, overcast skies on coast
* No major oil installations in storm's path
By David Alire Garcia
MANZANILLO, Mexico, May 25 Hurricane Bud
weakened as it churned closer to Mexico's coast on Friday, but
brought heavy rains and strong winds that downed trees and
closed schools and a major Pacific shipping port.
The first hurricane of the 2012 season, Bud will hit the
coast between the port city of Manzanillo and the tourist town
of Puerto Vallarta later on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said.
It weakened to a Category 1 storm during the day, packing
winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
Downpours and wind gusts whipped through Manzanillo,
knocking over trees and sending at least three families into
emergency shelters.
Local officials said the municipality of Manzanillo had
space for 15,000 people if more evacuations were needed.
"I am worried, but not scared. There is a lot of work to be
done," Mayor Rosario Yeme said in Manzanillo, where she was
coordinating with emergency services before the storm's
landfall.
Authorities shut schools in Manzanillo and several other
towns on the Pacific coast.
Last October, Hurricane Jova hit in almost the same area,
causing at least four deaths and destroying infrastructure and
houses in towns near the port.
Mexico has no significant oil installations on the Pacific
coast.
"I am nervous," said 31-year-old Alma Rodriguez, who works
at a clothing shop geared toward tourists in Manzanillo's
commercial center. "But this is not as bad as the last storm.
Everything is pretty calm," she said.
PORT CLOSED
Manzanillo port, which ships cars, cattle, metals and
tequila to Asian and U.S. markets, was closed on Friday morning.
The terminal handles about 9 percent of Mexico's cargo, also
importing containers of manufactured goods.
Businessman Ruben Alamo expected port operations would
resume by the weekend.
"The storm will affect imports and exports, but only
minimally," said Alamo, who owns a construction company and
represents a regional construction business association.
Bud was about 75 miles (120 km) west of Manzanillo on Friday
afternoon.
Mexico's government issued a hurricane watch along the coast
from Punta San Telmo to east of Manzanillo.
After hitting land, the hurricane is expected turn back
around into the Pacific as a tropical storm by Saturday.
"Although continued weakening is forecast today, Bud could
still bring hurricane-force winds to the coast," the center said
in an advisory.
Bud could soak the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco
and southern Nayarit with 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 cm) of rain.
In some places, the storm could dump as much as 15 inches
(38 cm) of rain, threatening life-threatening flash floods and
mudslides, the center said.
Most of Mexico's oil platforms and exporting ports are in
the Gulf of Mexico and affected by storms in the Atlantic, where
forecasters are expecting a "near-normal" hurricane season this
year with up to 15 tropical storms and four to eight hurricanes.
