* Mexico's largest Pacific port closed

* Bud brings rains, overcast skies on coast

* No major oil installations in storm's path (Updates strength, location)

By David Alire Garcia

MANZANILLO, Mexico, May 25 Hurricane Bud weakened to a tropical storm as it churned closer to Mexico's coast on Friday, but brought heavy rains and strong winds that downed trees and closed schools and a major Pacific shipping port.

The first hurricane of the 2012 season, Bud was downgraded to a tropical storm with winds up to 60 miles per hour (96 kph) on Friday afternoon. The center of the storm is expected to c o me close to th e coast between the port city of Manzanillo and the tourist town of Puerto Vallarta late on Friday and into Saturday before heading back out to sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

"Additional rapid weakening is forecast and Bud is expected to weaken to a tropical depression on Saturday," the center said.

Downpours and wind gusts whipped through Manzanillo, knocking over trees and sending some families into emergency shelters readied as a precaution by local authorities.

Last October, Hurricane Jova hit in almost the same area, causing at least four deaths and destroying infrastructure and houses in towns near the port.

Mexico has no significant oil installations on the Pacific coast, but Manzanillo port, which ships cars, cattle, metals and tequila to Asian and U.S. markets, was closed on Friday. The terminal handles about 9 percent of Mexico's cargo, also importing containers of manufactured goods.

Bud was about 100 miles (160 km) from Manzanillo on Friday night and it was moving toward the north. The storm is expected to turn gradually away from the coast on Sunday, the hurricane center said.

Rainfall from Bud could soak the states of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco and southern Nayarit with 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 cm) forecast.

In some places, the storm could dump as much as 15 inches (38 cm) of rain, threatening life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, the center said.

Most of Mexico's oil platforms and exporting ports are in the Gulf of Mexico and affected by storms in the Atlantic, where forecasters are expecting a "near-normal" hurricane season this year with up to 15 tropical storms and four to eight hurricanes. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Elinor Comlay and Ioan Grillo in Mexico City; Writing by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Peter Cooney)