MEXICO CITY, June 15 Tropical storm Carlos threatened Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy rain on Monday as it churned west near the port of Lazaro Cardenas, and it is forecast to become a hurricane again by early Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Early on Monday, Carlos was 75 miles (121 km) south of Lazaro Cardenas, blowing maximum sustained winds of about 70 miles per hour (113 kph) with higher gusts, and moving west-northwest at around 6 mph (10 kph), the Miami-based NHC said.

Carlos was a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday, but was later downgraded to a tropical storm after weakening.

NHC projections showed Carlos could end up near the tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta by Wednesday, though by then it is predicted to be just a tropical depression.

Rain from Carlos is expected to fall in the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco, with 15 inches (38 cm) possible in some areas through Wednesday, the NHC said.

A hurricane watch was in effect from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula, with warnings also out in Guerrero. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Dan Grebler)