MEXICO CITY, June 15 Hurricane Carlos threatened Mexico's southwest with heavy rain on Monday as it tracked the Pacific coastline, moving northwest toward the tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Carlos was 85 miles (137 km) southwest of the port of Lazaro Cardenas, blowing maximum sustained winds of about 75 miles per hour (121 kph) with higher gusts, and moving west-northwest at around 6 mph (10 kph), the Miami-based NHC said.

Carlos returned to category 1 hurricane status on Monday after slightly losing strength at the weekend.

Little change in strength of the weather front should be expected over the next couple of days, after which Carlos ought to weaken steadily, the center said on Monday afternoon.

Latest NHC projections showed Carlos could pass offshore from Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco state by late Wednesday, by which time it should no longer be a hurricane.

Rain from Carlos is expected to fall in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit, with 15 inches (38 cm) possible in some areas through Wednesday, the NHC said.

