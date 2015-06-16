MEXICO CITY, June 16 Hurricane Carlos barreled
westward off Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, threatening
several states with heavy rain, but it is expected to start
weakening on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Carlos was 105 miles (169 km) south of the port of
Manzanillo, blowing maximum sustained winds of about 75 miles
per hour (121 kph) with higher gusts, and moving west-northwest
at around 5 mph (8 kph), the Miami-based NHC said.
Carlos is expected to continue in that direction off
Mexico's Pacific coast for the next couple of days and little
change in the hurricane's strength is forecast during the next
24 hours.
The NHC's projections had earlier forecast that Carlos could
reach land, though they now suggest that will not happen. The
center cautioned, however, that its course may still change.
Carlos should begin weakening on Wednesday, it added.
Rain from Carlos is expected to fall in the states of
Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Durango,
and Sinaloa, with 10 inches (25 cm) possible in some areas
through Thursday morning, the NHC said.
A hurricane watch was in effect from Punta San Telmo to
Playa Perula.
