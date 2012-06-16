* Category 1 storm makes landfall near Puerto Escondido
* Hurricane far south G20 summit location at Los Cabos
* Pacific coast oil refinery not affected
By Mica Rosenberg
ACAPULCO, Mexico, June 15 Hurricane Carlotta
made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast near the southern city
of Puerto Escondido late on Friday, unleashing heavy rain and
gusts of winds as far as the resort city of Acapulco, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said.
Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane
season, had escalated throughout the afternoon into a Category 2
hurricane but weakened into Category 1 storm as it hit coastal
mountains in the state of Oaxaca.
As it made landfall at 9 p.m. EDT, it had winds of nearly 90
mph (145 kph) with higher gusts. It was about 10 miles (15 km)
northwest of Puerto Escondido and about 190 miles (310 km)
southeast of the tourist city of Acapulco.
The Mexican government had issued a hurricane warning from
Punta Maldonado to Acapulco, where winds started to pick up on
Friday afternoon. State oil company Pemex took preventative
measures, but by late morning, the eye of the storm had passed
north of its biggest refinery, the 330,000 barrel-per-day
Salinas Cruz. The installation was operating normally.
The hurricane's path is far from the Baja California resort
of Los Cabos, where the Group of 20 leaders of top economies are
convening on Monday and Tuesday. Authorities said they did not
expect Carlotta to make much of an impact and that the airport
remained open.
In Acapulco, local government spokeswoman Maribel Helguera
had said they were preparing for heavy rains but there was no
sign of residents boarding up windows.
"Officials are visiting danger zones at risk from mudslides
in the highlands to tell people the storm is coming and where to
seek shelter if need be," she said.
Acapulco Mayor Veronica Escobar said there are 112 shelters
in the state of Guerrero.
By Friday evening, lightning and heavy rain could be seen in
the resort city. However, some tourists were still on the beach
under the showers.
"You see guests still swimming because the climate is so
good that even when there is a hurricane and heavy rains it is
still warm," said Mary Bertha Media, president of Acapulco's
hotel association.
In neighboring Oaxaca, state weather officials reported
moderate to heavy rainfall across the area. They said they had
not yet ordered residents to evacuate or to suspend school.
The sun-drenched area last was hit by a hurricane in 1997,
when Pauline made landfall near Puerto Angel, causing torrential
rains, flooding and mudslides in two of Mexico's poorest states.
Hundreds died and thousands were left homeless. The hurricane
caused more than $400 million in damage.
In 2002, Hurricane Kenna hit south of Los Cabos while the
city was hosting an international meeting of the 21-member Asia
Pacific Economic Cooperation group. Strong winds from Kenna
knocked over the main tent at the event where world leaders were
set to attend a gala dinner. No one was injured.
Kenna hit land 300 miles (482 km) south of Los Cabos in
2002. Carlotta is expected to strike the coast much farther
away.