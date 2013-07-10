(Updates with storm's location, details)
MIAMI, July 10 Tropical Storm Chantal weakened
considerably as it moved south of Haiti on Wednesday and the
cyclone appeared to be falling apart, U.S. forecasters said.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the projected
path of the storm shifted, with Chantal forecast to veer
westward and avoid passing over Haiti and the Dominican
Republic.
At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Chantal was located about 145
miles (235 km) south of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince
and moving west at 29 miles per hour (46 kph), with top
sustained winds of about 45 mph (75 kph).
Chantal, the third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic
hurricane season, never posed a threat to U.S. oil and gas
operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Forecasters said the storm was expected to be downgraded
from a tropical storm by early Thursday. It is forecast to move
between Jamaica and Haiti on Wednesday and then cut across
central Cuba as a tropical depression.
Tropical storm warnings were still in effect on Wednesday
for the Dominican Republic and Haiti and also for Turks and
Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.
(Reporting by Tom Brown and Kevin Gray; Editing by Vicki Allen)