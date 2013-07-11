(Recasts with storm dissipating, updates location)
MIAMI, July 10 Tropical Storm Chantal dissipated
over the Caribbean on Wednesday, but its remnants threatened to
bring heavy rains to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, U.S.
forecasters said.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Chantal, the
third named storm of the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season, broke
up east of Jamaica. It never posed a threat to U.S. oil and gas
operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Issuing its last advisory on the storm, the center said
Chantal was 230 miles (370 km) east-southeast of the Jamaican
capital, Kingston, at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT). It was moving west
at 23 mph (37 kph), with top sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph).
The storm's remnants are forecast to move between Jamaica
and Haiti and then cut across central Cuba.
As much as 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15 cm) of rain could fall
in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the center said.
Heavy rains are a particular threat to Haiti. The poorest
country in the Americas, Haiti is vulnerable to flash-flooding
and mudslides because of its near-total deforestation.
(Reporting by Tom Brown and Kevin Gray; Editing by Peter
Cooney)