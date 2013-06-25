MEXICO CITY, June 25 Hurricane Cosme formed in
the Pacific 365 miles (585 km) south of the northwestern Mexican
tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday, moving northwest
and blowing winds of up to 75 miles per hour (120 kph).
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said there were no
coastal watches or warnings in effect but said in a statement
that "large swells generated by Cosme will affect portions of
the Pacific coast of Mexico from near Acapulco though Cabo
Corrientes today."
"These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip
current conditions," it said.
The hurricane was not near any installations of state oil
monopoly Pemex and was expected to gradually turn west
over the Pacific in the next two days.