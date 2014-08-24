Aug 24 Tropical Storm Cristobal re-formed near the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday and is moving to the northwest with winds near 45 miles per hour (72 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island and Long Cay, as well as for the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Hurricane Center said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; editing by Andrew Roche)