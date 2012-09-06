NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. energy companies are
monitoring a low-pressure system over north-central Gulf of
Mexico on Thursday, barely a week after a Category 1 Hurricane
shut key oil and gas operations in the region.
The National Hurricane Center on Thursday said the system
has a 40 percent chance of turning into a tropical cyclone over
the next few days.
Energy firms, such as Chevron Corp and Marathon Oil
Corp, said they are watching the system closely and are
prepared to take action should it develop into a serious threat.
Last week, Isaac made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane,
shutting up to 1.3 million barrels-per-day of oil and 3.3
billion cubic-feet-a-day of gas production in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Isaac also forced regional refiners to shut their operations
or reduce rates last week.
All but the Phillips 66 -operated Alliance refinery
in Belle Chasse, Louisiana have since restarted. Phillips 66 was
struggling to restart the plant on Wednesday due to ongoing
power cuts.