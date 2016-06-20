June 20 Tropical depression 4 strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of the season, Danielle, on Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Danielle is about 100 miles (160 km) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h), the NHC said, adding that some slight strengthening is forecast before Danielle makes landfall in Mexico later on Monday.

(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)