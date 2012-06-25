China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
HOUSTON, June 25 BHP Billiton said on Monday that it had begun restaffing its two oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and expected to restart production on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Debby headed for the Florida coast.
The company shut down production and evacuated the facilities on Friday.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.